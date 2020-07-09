Dak Prescott Contract Rumors: Latest Update On Cowboys QB

Now that Patrick Mahomes has signed his mega-deal, Dak Prescott should be the next quarterback to get paid, right? Well, if the latest contract rumors surrounding the Cowboys QB are anything to go by, then not exactly.

Appearing on NFL Network this Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that things are still in a holding pattern between the two sides. Pelissero explained that the Cowboys want to tie Prescott down for a long time – not a 10-year deal – but Dak doesn’t want a contract that long.

“This one always seemed destined to go down to the wire, and the issues really haven’t changed,” Pelissero said, via Blogging The Boys. “The Cowboys have an offer on the table for Dak Prescott that is longer than what Prescott wants… Now it’s not a 10-year offer like the Chiefs just signed Patrick Mahomes to that long extension. But it certainly is longer than Prescott would want it to be…”

Dak and the Cowboys have until July 15th to reach a contract extension. Otherwise he will have to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. Pelissero pointed out that the Cowboys could conceivably tag him again in 2021, though at a 20-percent markup.

“Now Prescott signed that franchise tender last month, that means that regardless whether there’s an extension, he will not be a training camp holdout. And as we have talked about for months now in Prescott’s case, the tag gives him leverage. It’s $31.4 million this season. It would be 120% of that if they tagged him again next year, so his downside is close to $70 million over two years if there is no deal. And this is a guy last season who bet on himself, played for $2 million.”

Big week for us. Let's get it #CowboysNation! Don't forget to pick the winner of our game tomorrow (you better pick the Cowboys) for a chance to win a @DIRECTV 4K prize package. Enter here: https://t.co/o4LkExc6yF pic.twitter.com/wDr31DMIKr — Dak Prescott (@dak) December 4, 2019

It’s a pretty messy situation the two sides have found themselves in. Dak’s on-field ability and accomplishments speak for themselves.

But keeping together a team like this requires overcoming a lot of salary cap hurdles.

The next few days will be very telling.