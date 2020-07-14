Dak Prescott Contract Rumors: Tuesday Afternoon Update

There’s a growing belief QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t come to a new contract agreement ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

Dak Prescott has until Wednesday to sign a new deal with the Cowboys’ organization. If he fails to do so, the Dallas QB will play the entirety of the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Dak has made it clear he wants to work out a long-term extension with the organization. But the Cowboys haven’t been willing to pay the Mississippi State alum the money he’s currently demanding. It certainly doesn’t help the Cowboys’ case that Patrick Mahomes just signed a half-a-billion-dollar deal this offseason.

For now, contract negotiations between Dak and the Cowboys appear to be at a standstill. NFL reporter Jane Slater noted things are “quiet” ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

For those wondering, still “all quiet” deadline tomorrow at 3p CST https://t.co/ItpKKVvG3B — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 14, 2020

This isn’t exactly the worst-case scenario for either party. For the Cowboys, if Dak Prescott plays another year on the franchise tag, it gives the organization more time to figure out if keeping Prescott for the long-term is the right decision.

For Prescott, playing under the tag allows for another tryout-type season. If he proves his worth, he could be in the market for a multi-year deal worth upwards of $40 million per year in 2021.

Dallas and the Cowboys QB have just one more day to work out a long-term extension. But it appears both sides are content keeping Prescott on the franchise tag for the 2020 season.