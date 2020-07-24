NFL Insider Suggests Dak Prescott’s Next Deal May Scare Owners More Than Patrick Mahomes Contract

The historic contract that Patrick Mahomes got from the Kansas City Chiefs sent shockwaves through the NFL. But one NFL insider believes Dak Prescott is the quarterback who could really unnerve owners in future contract deals.

On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora proposed that Prescott could be a “trailblazer” if he hits the open market. La Canford explained that Prescott’s value will continue to rise if the Dallas Cowboys repeatedly franchise tag him.

By the time he hits the open market in 2022, he will be poised to make a bare minimum of $37 million per year, in the event that he is tagged again next offseason, after failing to land a long term deal with the Cowboys this year. This in turn will play a big role in future franchise QB contracts, such as Lamar Jackson’s. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes’ deal is locked in for the foreseeable future, and may not look as jarring as he enters the middle of his career.

“What would keep (Baltimore Ravens owner) Steve Bisciotti up at night isn’t the specter of Lamar Jackson asking for every penny Mahomes got next January,” La Canfora wrote. “It would be Jackson playing out his fourth season in 2021 and then waiting to see what Prescott gets on the open market. That will be staggering.”

As it stands, Prescott is slated to make a little over $31 million in 2020. If the Cowboys tag him again, he’ll get a 20-percent bump and make over $37 million in 2021.

Much like how the Washington Football Team dragged its feet with Kirk Cousins before letting him sign for a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million deal in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescott could set the market again.

It’s an interesting theory, but one that likely holds weight only if Prescott doesn’t regress in 2020, after a career 2019 season.

