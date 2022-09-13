Dak Prescott Could Return Sooner: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could return from thumb surgery sooner than we thought.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Prescott could be back in as little as four weeks. The initial timeline for Prescott was six to eight weeks.

"The timeline will depend on how the bone heals and when Dak resumes throwing," Pelissero said. "But the surgery was clean, doctors are optimistic and Prescott is a fast healer."

There's no guarantee Prescott will return in four to six weeks. At the end of the day though, this is a much more optimistic timeline for the Cowboys.

Some Cowboys fans want Prescott to sit out the rest of the season. Perhaps they've given up after Week 1.

Others, however, are hopeful that Prescott can return and lead the Cowboys to a playoff berth.

In the next six weeks, the Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys' starting quarterback during Prescott's absence. That could change if the front office adds another quarterback via trade or free agency.

"The nice thing about Cooper is Cooper's been in our system, knows our system inside and out," Mike McCarthy said, via ESPN. "We won't be in that position of trying not to do too much or vice versa. Cooper gives us the ability to keep playing."

Only time will tell if Rush can hold down the fort in Dallas.