Cowboys Fans Encouraged By Latest Dak Prescott News

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones embrace before a Dallas Cowboys game.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys attempted to sign Dak Prescott to a longterm contract extension last offseason. Instead, the star quarterback played the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Cowboys fans are hoping things will go differently this offseason.

Prescott and the Cowboys front office are once again attempting to work out a longterm contract extension. If the two sides cannot agree on a deal, Prescott will once again be hit with the franchise tag. Only this time, it’s not a guarantee that Prescott will stick around in Dallas, as many believe he could be traded or released without a longterm deal.

It doesn’t sound like that’s a likely outcome, though.

The latest reports with Prescott and the Cowboys are encouraging. Dallas fans are optimistic about a contract extension getting done following the latest reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted on Friday that things are “positive” between Prescott and the Cowboys right now.

Longtime Cowboys insider Jane Slater, meanwhile, added that Prescott has been working out at the teams’ facility.

“Encouraging Dak Prescott news. I’m told he’s been at the facility nearly everyday rehabbing. So must not be that contentious folks,” she reports.

The Cowboys and Prescott might not agree to a deal anytime soon, but it certainly sounds like they’re closer than they were last offseason.


