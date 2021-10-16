Dak Prescott Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys vs. Patriots

Despite being on the road, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be favored tomorrow afternoon against the New England Patriots.

Interestingly, the Cowboys have not beaten New England since December 1996. Back then, Bill Parcells was coaching the Patriots, Bill Belichick was his assistant and Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was almost two years away from being born.

The Patriots are 6-0 against Dallas since then, having met once every four years starting in 1999. The last time they played was in 2019, when New England eked out a 13-9 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott started for the Cowboys that day, as he will tomorrow. Don’t expect him to think much about New England’s recent success against America’s Team when he takes the field though.

Leading up to the game, Prescott told reporters he “doesn’t pay attention to or honestly care about” Dallas’ drought against the Patriots.

Cowboys haven’t beat the Patriots since 1996. Last win at New England: 1987 Does Dak know how long it’s been? “No, I don’t pay attention to that or honestly care about it. I know we’ve got to play them this Sunday and a win is the only thing on my mind.” https://t.co/WvDb8e52qm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2021

We can’t blame Dak for focusing on the here and now. The Cowboys have a much brighter present and future, it seems, than their New England counterparts.

At 4-1, Dallas looks like one of the elite teams in the NFC in the early going, while the 2-3 Patriots are just trying to establish themselves. It would definitely be an “upset” if New England wins tomorrow.

We’ll see if they can starting at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.