Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season.

The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.

Prescott is ready for a big year.

The Cowboys quarterback is using two words to describe his team’s upcoming season: “very special.”

Prescott and the Cowboys offense should be among the game’s best in 2021. Dallas will start the season on a big stage, too, taking on Tampa Bay in the league’s opening night contest.

The Cowboys quarterback is expecting a lot of improvement in 2021.

“Improvement, a lot of improvement, obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott told NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason. We approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

The Cowboys will open their “special” year on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.