Cowboys Announce Official Game Status For QB Dak Prescott

Right before the Dallas Cowboys entered their bye week, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. It’s not considered a long-term injury, but the star quarterback clearly isn’t at 100 percent yet.

Speaking to reporters this Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Prescott isn’t a lock to start this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s more than just one game,” McCarthy said. “We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.”

A few hours after McCarthy spoke to the media, the Cowboys announced Prescott’s status for Week 8. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Prescott was a limited participant in Friday’s practice, which is an encouraging sign that he didn’t suffer a setback. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll start against the Vikings, though.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was limited in practice today and is listed as listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Vikings. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2021

If Prescott doesn’t suit up against the Vikings, the Cowboys will have to roll with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in Rush when asked about him earlier today.

“I think he’s just outstanding at executing our offense,” Jones said. “He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That’s a big deal.”

Obviously, the Cowboys would love to have Prescott on the field this weekend. On the flip side, they need to think about the big picture here. They shouldn’t rush him back from his injury, especially when they have a comfortable lead in the NFC East.

At this point, Dak Prescott will could be a game-time decision for Sunday night’s game, though earlier in the week he said he expects to know by Saturday.

