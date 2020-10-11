Carson Wentz Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Devastating Injury

If anybody understands what Dak Prescott is going through right now, it is Carson Wentz, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys’ division rival.

Wentz was playing at an MVP-level before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season. He was forced to watch from the sideline as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Wentz was likely watching Prescott and the Cowboys take on the New York Giants today. Prescott suffered a severe ankle injury in the third quarter and will undergo surgery tonight. At minimum, his season is over.

Shortly after the injury occurred, Wentz took to Twitter to extend his well-wishes to Prescott. It was a very classy message.

“Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for Dak,” Wentz wrote.

Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for @dak 🙏🏻 https://t.co/JAZFDzJaRy — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 11, 2020

Look, rivalries are rivalries, and these guys compete against each other out on the field. But when it comes to injuries, every football player is on the same team.

No one wants to see them happen, and they all root like hell for the guy who unfortunately suffered one.