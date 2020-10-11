The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Carson Wentz Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Devastating Injury

Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott shake hands and hug following a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 17-9. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

If anybody understands what Dak Prescott is going through right now, it is Carson Wentz, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys’ division rival.

Wentz was playing at an MVP-level before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season. He was forced to watch from the sideline as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Wentz was likely watching Prescott and the Cowboys take on the New York Giants today. Prescott suffered a severe ankle injury in the third quarter and will undergo surgery tonight. At minimum, his season is over.

Shortly after the injury occurred, Wentz took to Twitter to extend his well-wishes to Prescott. It was a very classy message.

“Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for Dak,” Wentz wrote.

Look, rivalries are rivalries, and these guys compete against each other out on the field. But when it comes to injuries, every football player is on the same team.

No one wants to see them happen, and they all root like hell for the guy who unfortunately suffered one.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.