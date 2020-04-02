Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant Criticized For Workout Photo

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant got back together for a workout today in the Dallas area, teaming up for the first time since 2017.

Bryant has been working hard to try and get back into the NFL, and he turned to his former quarterback today to try and stay fresh. However, the session drew some criticism from a longtime Cowboys writer.

Clarence Hill noted the photo that Bryant posted shows him, Prescott and three other people standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their arms around each other. They’re not exactly following the social distancing guidelines that have been laid out during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Athletes working out and not social distancing tells you we are still not taking Covid-19 serious enough,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “Youth and elite athleticism doesn’t make [you] immune and it doesn’t prevent you from passing it on.”

Athletes working out and not social distancing tells you we are still not taking Covid-19 serious enough. Youth and elite athleticism doesn't make immune and it doesn't prevent you from passing it on pic.twitter.com/7fjb1zJ98R — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 2, 2020

He’s not wrong. While it is important for Bryant and Prescott to train right now, for different reasons, it’s not exactly the safest move.

They’re not the only athletes we’ve seen working out and posting photos during the COVID-19 crisis. They won’t be the last to take some heat for doing so.

What do you think of Dak and Dez’s workout/photo op?