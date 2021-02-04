Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant Have Teamed Up Off The Field

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant are teaming up once again, but not on the football field. The former teammates are major investors in a new workout equipment company.

Prescott and Bryant have each invested in OxeFit, a new high-tech workout equipment company. Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is also involved.

OxeFit combines artificial intelligence and robotics with classic workout routines and equipment. Given the popularity of such business ventures as of late, Bryant and Prescott clearly see an opportunity.

The two have teamed up for a second time to invest in the brand new workout company. It’ll be interesting to see how the investment pays off in coming years.

“Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant are together again,” writes Mike Fisher of SI.com. “No, this won’t happen in the locker room. It’s happening in the boardroom, as Dak, the Dallas Cowboys QB, and Dez, his former Pro Bowl receiver, are teaming up as investors in high-tech workout equipment by OxeFit, a Plano-based startup developing AI-powered exercise gear.”

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant spent two years together in Dallas before Bryant suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the 2018 season. Bryant then took off the 2019 season before signing with the Ravens as a free agent late last year.

The former Cowboys wideout put up big numbers catching passes from Prescott, hauling in 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final two years in Dallas.

Bryant and Prescott are hoping for similar success in their new business investment.