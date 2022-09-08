Dak Prescott Explains Why He Was Limited In Practice Today

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans were a bit concerned when they heard that Dak Prescott was added to the injury report on Thursday. Fortunately, it sounds like the Pro Bowl quarterback is just fine.

Prescott claims something happened in practice because of the shoes he was wearing. That's why he was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

"I’m good to go," Prescott said. "I promise you I’m great."

Prescott added that he expects to be a full participant for Friday's practice.

As for the shoes that caused an issue at practice, Prescott said he was wearing a new pair of cleats for the first time this summer.

Prescott said he'll go back to his Jordan 1s for this Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When facing the Buccaneers in 2021, Prescott completed 42-of-58 pass attempts for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys ultimately fell short in the closing seconds of the game.

Kickoff for this year's matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.