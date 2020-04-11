Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Host 30-Person Party

Arguably the two biggest names on the Dallas Cowboys are in hot water for allegedly throwing a party this weekend.

According to a report from TMZ, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott threw a birthday party for a friend. While that doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, the amount of people in the house is.

TMZ reported the two Cowboys star hosted 30 people at Prescott’s house. The report noted that the celebration appeared to violate the Texas “safer-at-home” order.

“The turn up went down Friday night at the Dallas Cowboys QB’s crib in Prosper, TX, and his star running back was there as a guest,” TMZ said in its report. “We’re told it was a birthday party for one of Dak’s friends, and at the height of the bash, there were about 30 guests.”

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. https://t.co/rzw1jiyvZm — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2020

TMZ reported Prescott later held a dinner for a smaller amount of people.

Of course, detractors of the Cowboys are calling out Prescott and Elliott for allegedly violating the governor’s stay-at-home order.

To be fair, it’s not the best idea for anyone to be hosting a party with 30 or more people given the health concerns around the country.

Neither Prescott nor Elliott responded to TMZ for comment.