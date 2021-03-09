Here’s Why The Cowboys Franchise Tagged Dak Prescott Today

The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves around the NFL on Monday evening when they agreed to a new deal with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

The new mega-contract will keep the 27-year-old quarterback in the NFC East for the next four years and for a hefty sum. Prescott will earn $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. The contract is laden with additional perks, including a massive $66 million signing bonus and no-trade clause. In a rare occurence, Prescott seems to have bet on himself as an NFL player, and won.

As of Tuesday, the deal hasn’t been made official, prompting Dallas to make an important procedural move to keep Prescott on the roster. The Cowboys placed a second franchise tag on their quarterback, which will help him not get tagged in the future.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has more:

“The Cowboys officially placed a second franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott on Monday, per source — a procedural move pending his new deal. It makes it highly unlikely Prescott will be tagged again in his career, because that’d count as the (much more expensive) third tag.”

Of course, Prescott infamously spent the entirety of the 2020 season playing under the franchise tag. Dallas’s decision to use a second will lock up their franchise quarterback, at least until the new deal kicks in. For Prescott, it decreases the chance that he’ll ever have to play on the tag again.

Monday night’s announcement of a new contract for the 27-year-old marks the end to a lengthy negotiation process that spanned the better part of two seasons. Although the Cowboys were forced to pay up in the end, Jerry Jones gets to keep his man under center and build around him for the years to come.

For Prescott, it’s a well-deserved payday for one of the brightest young leaders in the game. He also finally earns some much-desired security, which will mean even more after his serious leg injury.