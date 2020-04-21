Dak Prescott’s Franchise Tag Number Has Reportedly Gone Up

The Dallas Cowboys are going to wind up paying Dak Prescott more than anticipated with this year’s franchise tag. The number was originally reported as over $26 million, a placeholder before the official number was tabulated. Now, that is in.

The Cowboys used a rare exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, which will pay him the average of the top five salaries at the quarterback position. As QB is the most highly-paid position in the sport by a decent margin, it won’t be cheap for the Cowboys. The two sides are also continuing to negotiate a long term deal.

Prescott reportedly wants a deal in the $35 million per year range, which would make him one of the highest paid players in the entire year. He and the Cowboys have until July 15 to come to a new agreement. If not, Prescott will risk playing on the one-year tag.

According to Ian Rapoport, if Dak Prescott has to play on the tag for the season, it will be more lucrative than previously believed. The actual value of the tag this year, after recalculations: $31.409 million.

Good news for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: His exclusive franchise tag number was recalculated and it’s now $31.409M, source said. Previously it was $26.824M. The tags are based on 2020 RFA numbers, and they are finalized after the RFA period ends. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Rapoport went on to explain that the exclusive tag calculates the average of the top five players at the position for the current league year, at the end of the restricted free agency period. That allowed for the ~$4.5 million bump for Dak over what was projected.

This could be good news for those who want to see Prescott sign a longer term deal before the season. That $31.4 million number isn’t far off from what Dak wants on a yearly basis, per reports. Obviously, one year at that mark vs. four or five is a big gap, but both sides want to see him in Dallas for years to come.

We’ll find out if they can figure out a contract over the next few months.

[NFL.com]