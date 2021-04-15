Photos: Dak Prescott Celebrates His Girlfriend’s Birthday

It’s been a very eventful offseason for Dak Prescott, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was recently able to get in some much needed rest and relaxation.

In early March, Prescott and the Cowboys finally agreed to a massive longterm contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $160 million over four years with a record amount of guaranteed money.

Jerry Jones admitted that if anyone was going to get the best of him financially, he’s glad it was Prescott.

“If there’s a human breathing I’ve ever met that took advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one sitting to my right,” Jones said.

Prescott was recently able to get some time away from football, as he celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday on a tropical vacation.

“The most amazing birthday weekend with my favorite people,” Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, wrote on Instagram.

“blessed and ready to see what 24 has in store for me!”

We’ll likely be seeing Natalie at AT&T Stadium later this fall.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2020 season, though with Prescott healthy, expectations will be high once again in 2021.