The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Dak Prescott Celebrates His Girlfriend’s Birthday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the Eagles game.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s been a very eventful offseason for Dak Prescott, but the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback was recently able to get in some much needed rest and relaxation.

In early March, Prescott and the Cowboys finally agreed to a massive longterm contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $160 million over four years with a record amount of guaranteed money.

Jerry Jones admitted that if anyone was going to get the best of him financially, he’s glad it was Prescott.

“If there’s a human breathing I’ve ever met that took advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one sitting to my right,” Jones said.

Prescott was recently able to get some time away from football, as he celebrated his girlfriend’s birthday on a tropical vacation.

“The most amazing birthday weekend with my favorite people,” Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, wrote on Instagram.

“blessed and ready to see what 24 has in store for me!”

We’ll likely be seeing Natalie at AT&T Stadium later this fall.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2020 season, though with Prescott healthy, expectations will be high once again in 2021.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.