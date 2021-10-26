Look: Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Dressed Up For Halloween

Since the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween this year, Dak Prescott made sure to celebrate the holiday during his bye week.

Last year, Prescott and his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, did an incredible job of working around his ankle injury. Prescott appropriately went as a medical patient, with real crutches and all, while his girlfriend dressed up as a nurse with Jello shots.

This year, Prescott and Buffett went with a different look. Prescott dressed up as a circus ringmaster, and Buffett transformed herself into a lion.

Buffett posted a photo of her and Prescott in costume on Instagram with this caption: “The circus is in town.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Buffett (@natalie_buffett)

Prescott left a heartwarming comment on Buffett’s post, writing “I love my lioness.”

Now that Prescott has checked off the Halloween party from his to-do list, he can focus on leading the Cowboys to a victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.

There’s still some uncertainty surrounding Prescott’s calf injury, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is confident that his star quarterback will be ready to play.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Vikings game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.