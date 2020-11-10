Dak Prescott Girlfriend: Who Is The Cowboys Star Dating?

Dak Prescott has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL due to his jaw-dropping production on the field. And yet, there aren’t too many fans familiar with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s dating life.

It’s not a secret that Prescott is a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

In addition to being a really great athlete, Prescott is an exceptional leader. Over the past few months, he’s used his platform to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

Prescott was on pace to have the best season of his career this fall, but unfortunately he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that’ll keep him out of acton for several months.

So, how is the Pro Bowl quarterback spending his time away from the gridiron? It appears he’s using this time off to bond with his girlfriend.

Who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend?

Natalie Buffett is a 23-year-old Instagram model, according to The US Sun. She currently has over 25,000 followers on Instagram.

Similar to Prescott, Buffett isn’t a stranger to the state of Texas. It turns out she spent her college days at Southern Methodist University, where she majored in civil engineering.

The happy couple made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year, when Prescott reportedly had people over his house in April to celebrate Buffett’s birthday. This was during the first wave of COVID-19, so people were worried that health guidelines weren’t being followed.

It’s unclear how long Prescott and Buffett have been dating for. What we do know is that they went public earlier this year, as Buffett shared a picture of them together back in July.

Did Dak and Natalie go out this year for Halloween?

Despite suffering a compound fracture to his right ankle, Dak Prescott and his girlfriend made the best out of their situation on Halloween.

Dak dressed up as a medical patient, real crutches and all, while Natalie dressed up as a nurse with Jello shots. She posted a picture of them in costume on Instagram with the caption: “Time for your vaccine.”

Prescott had a funny response to Buffett’s post on social media, saying “Ready for my checkup.”

Where was Dak Prescott prior to Dallas?

Before he became a star for the Cowboys, Prescott was trying his best to turn the Mississippi State Bulldogs into a contender in the SEC.

In his final season with the Bulldogs, Prescott completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,793 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 588 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, making a solid argument for the Heisman Trophy in 2015.

Dallas already had Tony Romo under contract, but decided to use its fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Prescott. It’s safe to say that was one of the best decisions Jerry Jones has ever made.

Romo went down with a vertebral compression fracture during the preseason, and Prescott never looked back. He led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record in his rookie season and had the franchise one win away from the NFC Championship.

Dak has been knocking on the door when it comes to leading the Cowboys to the promised land. But now we have to wait and see if he can pick up where he left off once he returns from his ankle injury.

Is Prescott under contract for next season?

Prescott was hoping to land a long-term extension this past offseason with the Cowboys. Since the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, he settled for the franchise tag this season.

The main issue during negotiations was that Prescott wanted a four-year deal and Dallas wanted him to sign for five years. It’s clear that Prescott wants to hit free agency sooner rather than later this way he can cash in at least one more time in his career.

Even though Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury back in October, the Pro Bowl quarterback should still be a hot commodity if he hits the open market in 2021. After all, it’s not everyday that a quarterback of his skill level is up for grabs in free agency.

While it’d be quite fun to see a bidding war break out for Prescott, it sounds like he’ll remain in Dallas. When asked about potentially drafting a quarterback next year, Jerry Jones said “Dak is our quarterback and we’re so fired up about him and him leading us in the future.”

What is Dak Prescott’s salary this season?

As mentioned before, Prescott is on the franchise tag for this season. Although it’s not as lucrative as a multi-year extension, the Mississippi State product is making $31.4 million this season.

The $31 million franchise tag is a significant raise for Prescott, who made $2.7 million over the course of his rookie contract. Another raise could be in store for Prescott, as he’ll be the top free agent available in 2021.

If you’re wondering how much money Prescott might earn next season, he’s likely to land a deal that’ll pay him $35-40 million per year. It’s highly unlikely he receives the type of contract that Patrick Mahomes did this past offseason.

An average salary of $40 million would make Prescott the second highest-paid quarterback, surpassing Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.