Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Reportedly Break Up

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up, according to a report from Page Six.

Apparently, Prescott and Buffett split up around March of 2022. However, they kept that decision close to the vest.

Prescott and Buffett started dating in 2020. They posted a handful of pictures together on Instagram, which included their Halloween costumes.

Page Six is also reporting that Prescott is "casually dating" at the moment.

Buffett hasn't posted a picture with Prescott since February of 2022. She remains active on Instagram for her 78,000 followers.

As for Prescott, he's coming off a heartbreaking defeat to the 49ers. He had two interceptions in the team's season-ending loss.

In his postgame press conference, Prescott vowed to be better this fall.

"It's very frustrating," Prescott admitted. "It's something I've got to get in the offseason and take a look at, all of them, because they all have their own story. Two tonight, as I said, is unacceptable. I can't put the ball in jeopardy like that; whether they're tipped up from tight throws or whether I'm late on a stop route — can't happen. The number that it's gotten to is ridiculous. I can promise that the number will never be this again. I can promise that."

This offseason will be very important for Prescott - both on and off the field.