Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to another great start to the 2020 NFL regular season.

Prescott, playing under the franchise tag, has very much looked the part of a big-money quarterback. The former Mississippi State standout has thrown for 716 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in two games. Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 1-1 start to the 2020 season.

It’s a big season for Prescott and those close to him. The Cowboys quarterback wants a $100-plus million extension from Dallas. If he keeps playing like this, he’s probably going to get it.

When that day comes, it’ll be a special one for Prescott and his family. Earlier this offseason, Prescott appeared to get a new girlfriend. The couple reportedly went official on Instagram.

The former Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly dating Natalie Buffett. The star NFL quarterback and his girlfriend had a bit of a coming out party over the summer.

Prescott and the Cowboys, meanwhile, are gearing up for a major Week 3 game.

Dallas has traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. The Cowboys and the Seahawks are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.