Dak Prescott Has A Clear Goal For His Future In The NFL

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys locked up star quarterback Dak Prescott with a contract extension that made him the second-highest paid player in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes.

Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million deal that pays him $75 million in the first year of the contract. The new deal came after he suffered a devastating knee injury and the Cowboys struggled to find success without him on the field.

Over the past two years, sports talks shows have relished the opportunity to talk about Dak Prescott and his contract. They wondered why the Cowboys wouldn’t commit longterm and why Prescott didn’t just take his talents elsewhere.

Well, he answered that question on Wednesday afternoon. During his press conference, Prescott said the Cowboys are the right fit for him.

“This is the right fit,” Prescott told reporters Wednesday during a press conference to announce the deal. “Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. … I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I’m not leaving and this is only the beginning.”

Dallas struggled to find success during the 2020 season, playing four different quarterbacks after Prescott went down with injury.

Hopefully the team won’t have to go through that again and Prescott will remain healthy for the 2021 campaign. If he does, the Cowboys should be in contention to compete for a division title.