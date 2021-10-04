Dak Prescott Has A Warning For Opposing Defenses

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak thanks to a superb effort from Dak Prescott against the Carolina Panthers yesterday.

After dismantling the Panthers and their vaunted defense in a 34-28 win, Prescott had a message for the rest of the league. He declared that the Cowboys can beat teams with both the pass and the run – and dared opponents to give them openings.

“We think we can beat you with the run, we can beat you with the pass,” Prescott said, via USA Today. “Whatever you want to give us, the openings, we’re going to take them.”

The proof is pretty much in the pudding right now. Dallas boast the NFL’s No. 4 offense and are averaging over 31 points a game right now. They’ve scored 77 points in the last two games alone.

🗣DAK PRESCOTT! HE ON X-GAME MODE! — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 3, 2021

Dak Prescott had four touchdown passes in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. But a ton of credit also belonged to the running game, in which Ezekiel Elliott recorded 143 yards on just 20 carries.

The defense also came up big, picking off Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold twice in the third quarter that helped add 10 more points for Dallas.

Everything seems to be coming together for the Cowboys right now. They’re 3-1 with a one-game lead over the Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Last year, it took the Cowboys until Week 11 to get their third win of the season.

How dangerous of a team are Dak Prescott and the Cowboys right now?