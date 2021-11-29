Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Losing Streak

It’s been a rough month for the Dallas Cowboys, who have lost three of their last four after starting the year 6-1. Coming off back-to-back losses, quarterback Dak Prescott had some thoughts on the team’s losing streak.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dak said that the Cowboys are “hungry” and “pissed off” over how they’ve played. He said the team is dissatisfied over how they’ve executed over the last two games.

“This is a team that’s hungry and that’s pissed off simply about the way that we’ve executed and the way that we’ve played,” Dak said.

It’s understandable that the Cowboys would be so frustrated. The offense failed to show up in their Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, while the defense failed to show on Thanksgiving against the Raiders.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys now sit at 7-4 on the season. While they’re still two wins ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, a first-round bye is looking increasingly out of reach.

Dallas play their next three games on the road, and they’ll be without head coach Mike McCarthy in this Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys need to right the ship quickly if they want to win the NFC East, let alone get a high seed in the playoffs.

Can Dak and the Cowboys channel their frustration into a win over the Saints this week?