Dak Prescott Has Encouraging Admission On His Offseason

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to be Super Bowl contender this upcoming season, Dak Prescott will need to play at an elite level. Luckily for "America's Team," the star quarterback is ready to take that next step.

Last year, Prescott spent most of the offseason recovering from a severe ankle injury. That isn't the case this offseason.

Prescott no longer has to worry about a lengthy rehab process, and because of that, he feels more confident now than ever.

"I think I'm so much further along than I was at this time last year," Prescott told reporters on Tuesday. "My confidence is through the roof."

Prescott has stated in the past that his offseason reps this year will allow him to improve his skillset.

"I'm not rehabbing one thing. I'm working on my whole body," Prescott said in late April, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "From my foot speed, it's not just putting this down. Now it's, 'Can I get this thing faster than they've ever been?' It's about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization."

In 2021, Prescott had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Perhaps those Pro Bowl numbers will look even better this fall.