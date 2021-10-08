It’s been almost one full year since Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome season-ending injury.

Prescott suffered the injury in a Week 5 game versus the New York Giants in 2020. It was ugly. The Cowboys quarterback even left the field in tears, presumably knowing his season had come to an end.

We’re just days away from the one-year anniversary of Prescott’s injury. To this day, the Cowboys quarterback has yet to watch a replay of it. It’s too scarring.

Prescott has no interest in re-living the moment.

“I definitely fast-forward through that play,” Prescott revealed, via ESPN.com. “I’ve watched that play a couple of times, and when it comes up, I can say I watch the beginning of it but not the end of the run. I don’t think much about it. It’s kind of past it and it’s really not something I care to see and know that I’ve done a lot to get past it.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has come across his ankle-fracture play from Oct. 11, 2020, vs. Giants when preparing to play Giants this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. “I definitely fast forward that play. …I watch the beginning of it, but I skip the end of that run.” pic.twitter.com/ej9rZEhs3Q — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2021

The good news is the past is the past. Dak Prescott, meanwhile, has bounced back from the setback in a big way.

Prescott, 28, has thrown for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns with two picks in four games so far this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 3-1 on the season and sit alone atop the NFC East.

Prescott and the Cowboys will take on the New York Giants this Sunday. It’s the same Week and opponent that Prescott suffered his year-ending injury against last season.

It’s safe to say Sunday’s game could be an emotional one for the NFL star.