Dak Prescott Has Honest Response When Asked About Cowboys Future

The 2020 offseason might be the craziest period for QBs in NFL history. Stars like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott and others are scheduled to become free agents. But Prescott appears to be the most eager to get a new deal done with his current team.

With little in the way of progress done on a new deal with Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowler had an honest response to his thoughts on potentially getting the franchise tag placed on him.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Prescott lamented that his deal hasn’t gotten done yet. He acknowledged that it’s a business decision on the Cowboys’ part, but warned that whatever ultimately happens is “all on them.”

Via The Dallas Morning News:

“You would hope and you would think something is going to get done, right?’’ Prescott said Thursday in his most pointed comments yet. “I mean, you would have thought something would have gotten done before the season. “In my brain, it only says that it gets done. Without the tag. …’’ Prescott paused for a second, searching for the right words. “I don’t think any of that is necessary,’’ he said. “But that’s business. That’s all calculated. “That’s all on them.’’

Earlier this week, Prescott said he’d figure it out with his agent what to do if the Cowboys tag him instead of extending him in 2020.

But Prescott also expressed disappointment in not getting a deal done yet.

“We’ll get to that when we get to that… I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [tag] comes to play, the direction that we’ll go. Until that’s a reality, I won’t worry about it. “But I do feel like some of this should get done. I’m a little disappointed that it hasn’t, but that’s part of it.’’

Per the report, the Cowboys have until March 10 – just 40 days – to sign Prescott to an extension. Failing that, the Cowboys have to place the franchise tag on him to prevent him from becoming a free agent.