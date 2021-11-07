Dak Prescott Has Telling Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the more surprising upsets on Sunday afternoon in a 30-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver got off to an early start and didn’t look back, opening a 30-0 lead with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found two late touchdown passes, but the game was already over.

After the game, the Cowboys star quarterback made it clear he wasn’t at his best. “Obviously I wasn’t as clean as I normally am. I just missed some throws,” he said.

“I’m definitely shocked. They whooped us in every aspect. It’s something we’ll learn from. We just have to be better,” Prescott continued.

Prescott entered the game as an MVP candidate, but struggled against the Broncos defense today. He completed 19-of-39 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Dallas falls to 6-2 on the loss, but still has a stranglehold on the NFC East. The Cowboys should be able to bounce back next weekend in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll have to wait and see if Prescott and company can find a little more success on offense next week.