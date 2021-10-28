Dak Prescott Has Telling Admission On Sunday’s Game

On Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a significant step forward as he returns from a calf injury.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer highlighted what Prescott was able to do in practice today versus what he did in practice on Wednesday. “It looked like Dak Prescott pushed his rehab work harder on Thursday than the previous day,” Archer reported.

“He went through a series of change of direction drills, carrying a ball after simulating a drop from center. He did not appear to be laboring with the calf strain.”

That jibes with that Prescott said following the practice on Thursday. The star quarterback said he “pushed it” in practice today to see how his calf would hold up.

Cowboys reporters Jon Machota asked Prescott if there was a playoff game this weekend, would Dak be able to play?

“It would be no question. 100 percent,” Dak said about playing in such a game.

Dak Prescott said he “pushed it” today in practice. He wanted to see how his calf would hold up. He had no issues. If there was a playoff game this weekend, would Dak be questionable for the game? Dak: “It would be no question. 100 percent” he’d be playing. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 28, 2021

With respect to Dak’s comments, Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings isn’t a playoff game. He doesn’t need to suit up this weekend, but he obviously gives the team the best chance to win.

He seems to have improved each and every day, so he will likely be leading his team out onto the field in a few days.

Dallas and Minnesota kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.