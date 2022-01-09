Dak Prescott Has Telling Admission On This Cowboys Team

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season with a 12-5 record following their win over the Philadelphia Eagles last night. After throwing five touchdowns in the win, quarterback Dak Prescott had some thoughts on his team.

Speaking to the media, Prescott said that he hasn’t played on that had as much of a connection in all facets of the game. He said that the connections have served the team well so far and he hopes it continues to moving forward.

“I haven’t played on a team (like this one) that everybody has been as connected on all facets,” Prescott said. “Just having that connection is huge. It’s going to serve us well, plus all the experience that we’ve had this season, as we go forward.”

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys certainly appear to be the most complete team that Prescott has been a part of. They are the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver, 10+ sack player and a 10+ interceptions player in a single season.

The Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in both points and yards for the first time in 50 years. And their defense isn’t half bad either.

The Cowboys have already secured a home game in the playoffs. But it’s been over 25 years since they even appeared in the NFC Championship Game.

This team might be the most well-positioned Cowboys team to finally get over the hump in decades.

Is this Cowboys team as special as Dak Prescott says it is?