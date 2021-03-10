Dak Prescott Shares Promising Update On His Health Status

Dak Prescott spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since inking a long term deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old quarterback sounded in good spirits, and for good reason. Jerry Jones opened up his checkbook in a big way, agreeing to keep Prescott on board to the tune of 4-years, $160 million. The Cowboys quarterback will earn $126 million guaranteed, signaling Dallas’s commitment to him as the organization’s franchise quarterback.

Not only was Prescott content with his new deal, but he also seems to be making solid progress in his recovery from a serious ankle injury. When speaking with reporters in-person, the 27-year claimed that he contemplated jogging around to show off his steady progress.

“I’m healthy,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’ll be ready when it matters.”

Prescott went on to thank his teammates, other players and fans for their well wishes following the injury to his ankle.

The Dallas Cowboys faithful will be happy to see their quarterback return in 2021 and at this point, for the foreseeable future. Prior to his injury last season, Prescott was on pace for a monster year. In less than five games, he threw for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Most importantly, Prescott has shown improvement every season that he’s played in the league. In a full 16-game slate in 2019, he posted career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30). Although the rest of the Cowboys roster left something to be desired, it finally appeared like Jerry Jones had found his franchise quarterback.

But when the 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture in Week 5 of the 2020 season, it was unclear what his future would hold.

With a new deal in front of him and a chance to build something special in Dallas, it looks like things turned out pretty well for Prescott. All that’s left is to get back on the field and try to re-establish the Cowboys as noteworthy competitors.