Dak Prescott Hints At New Role For Running Back Tony Pollard

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys interacts with teammate Tony Pollard #20 during the second quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has made it abundantly clear that Tony Pollard will get more touches this season. However, that doesn't mean he'll receive more carries.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently complimented Pollard's abilities as a pass-catcher. It sounds like the team has a plan for Pollard at wide receiver.

"He can get out there and be one of our best pass-catchers, and just the way that he's grown, just with his route running from the time that we've asked him to take on that role is impressive itself," Prescott said, via ESPN.

Playing wide receiver isn't anything new to Pollard. He thrived at that position during his college career at Memphis.

From 2016 to 2018, Pollard had 104 catches for 1,292 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It’s definitely coming back to me, getting out there, being more comfortable doing the receiver thing,” Pollard said.

Last season, Pollard had 39 receptions for 337 yards. His production could dramatically increase this fall, especially with wide receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. out of the picture.

The Cowboys will kick off their season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We'll find out then what type of role the coaching staff has in store for Pollard.