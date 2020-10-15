Ezekiel Elliott Says He’s Visited With Dak Prescott Every Day

Dallas Cowboys teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have formed a tight bond, since the team took them both in the 2016 NFL Draft. That is very apparent this week, in the wake of the quarterback’s brutal ankle injury on Sunday.

Prescott, who played on the franchise tag this year, is out for the season. He suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, which he had surgery on that night. He’s in for months of recovery.

After Prescott went down against the New York Giants, the star running back told his teammates that they had to “win the game for 4,” a reference to Dak’s number. They did just that, outlasting the Giants 37-34. After the game, Elliott went to the hospital to see Prescott.

He’s returned to see Dak Prescott every day since. With how isolated the world is due to COVID-19, Ezekiel Elliott thinks its important that the team shows Prescott that he’s appreciated and that they’re pulling for him.

“We’re dealing with COVID and we’re already isolated as it is,” Prescott said, per ESPN‘s Todd Archer. “Just for him to have that with the injury, to be out of his normal routine, to be able to leave the house and come see us, and now he can’t even really move around with the ankle. I just think it’s important that we all surround him and show him plenty of love.”

Elliott also believes in the team for the rest of the year, with veteran Andy Dalton under center. The goal for the Dallas Cowboys remains the same.

“Dak definitely is special,” Elliott said, according to Todd Archer. “He definitely is special but I think we have a lot of pieces in this offense and Andy’s played at a high level in this league. I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”

[ESPN]