The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike McCarthy Shares How Dak Prescott Responded To Practice

Dak Prescott during Cowboys vs. Patriots in Gillette Stadium on Nov. 24.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before the snap against the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Late in the Dallas Cowboys‘ win over the New England Patriots back in Week 6, quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. Luckily, the team had its bye last weekend, giving him extra time to recover, but he’s still working back towards 100-percent of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In a very good sign for his availability, Prescott practiced on Wednesday. Head coach Mike McCarthy says that his banged up calf had a “good response,” and he should participate on a limited basis again on Thursday.

“We’re trying to push it as far as we can right now,” McCarthy added, via Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken. Cooper Rush would step in if Prescott is not ready to go on Sunday, while the team is debating making Will Grier active as a third-stringer, just in case.

Dak Prescott is off to a sensational start to his season, after missing most of last year to his brutal season-ending ankle injury. He’s completing over 73-percent of his throws for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games.

The Dallas Cowboys have won five straight games, after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener by two points. They have a pretty tight hold of the NFC East at this point.

Right now, the line for Sunday’s game is pretty tight given the uncertainty around Prescott. SI Sportsbook has Dallas as a 1.5-point road favorite against the Vikings.

The two teams will meet on Sunday Night Football, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.