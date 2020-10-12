We now have an official diagnosis for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s right ankle injury.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during the third quarter of Dallas’ 37-34 win over the New York Giants this afternoon. Prescott was taken down while running with the football and had his leg buckle underneath him.

For the untrained eye watching at home, it looked like a fracture or a dislocation. Now we have the official word from the Cowboys that it was both.

Dallas also confirmed ESPN’s report that Dak is having surgery tonight.

Point of clarification: Right ankle compound fracture *and dislocation* — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 12, 2020

This brutal Dak Prescott injury seems to signal the end of the quarterback’s promising season. The fifth-year pro was performing at a record-setting pace heading into today.

With Prescott out, the Cowboys will rely on veteran Andy Dalton to fill in. Dalton was signed as an insurance policy this offseason, and the move will unfortunately pay dividends.

After today’s win, the Cowboys sit alone atop the woeful NFC East with a 2-3 record.