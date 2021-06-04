Cowboys OC Shares How Dak Prescott Looks So Far

Before the devastating injury that ended his season, Dak Prescott was putting up historic numbers for the Dallas Cowboys. According to everything that we’ve heard out of the team’s OTAs, it doesn’t sound like he’s missed a beat.

In five 2020 games, Prescott completed 68-percent of his throws for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 371.2 yards per game was well ahead of the rest of the league, with Patrick Mahomes finishing atop that leaderboard at 316 yards per game.

The latest to comment on his star quarterback, who landed a massive contract this offseason, is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore turned down the chance to coach his alma mater Boise State this offseason, staying with the Cowboys and potentially lining up himself as a head coaching candidate in the near future.

While the Cowboys are understandably easing him in to things, Prescott has indicated that he feels that he is close to 100-percent back. Moore hasn’t shied away from that either.

Kellen Moore on where Dak Prescott is: Really, we're playing ball now. You can ask Dak. He's ready to just go play football. Obviously, if they need to limit him in any regard, they do. But we're playing football. We're playing football like Dak's always played football. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) June 4, 2021

“I never really got into the expectations aspect of it,” Moore continued, per ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, a lot of us have all been through injuries like that, and guys are on different timelines. Dak’s been working his tail off. He’s done a great job. He’s certainly done a lot out there in OTAs, so we’re in a really good place with him. I think he feels really good. Obviously, the process is what it is, and it takes some time.”

Dak Prescott should be ready to go for Week 1, when the franchise will open on the road against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After last year’s deeply disappointing 6-10 season, there will be plenty of pressure on Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy to win big this year, and for Prescott to live up to his gargantuan deal.

