When Dak Prescott Expects To Know If He’s Starting

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter and at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott’s status is a bit up in the air for Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboys game. Today, we got some clarity on the timeline by which a decision will be made.

The Cowboys are out to a 5-1 start, four games in the loss column better than all three of their division rivals. Their Sunday opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, are 3-3, and struggling to get a foothold. Obviously, the Cowboys are in trouble on Sunday if Prescott can’t go, but this Week 7 game doesn’t supercede the importance of the whole season.

Prescott said he “pushed it” in practice today. When asked if he’d be ready to go if this was a playoff game, he said “100 percent.” Of course, that isn’t the case, and the Cowboys are rightfully taking every precaution with their franchise QB.

He says he expects to know his Saturday on Saturday, before the team makes its trip up to Minnesota. If he can’t go, Cooper Rush will make his first career start. He hasn’t attempted a pass since the 2017 season.

Dak Prescott suffered his calf strain on a game-winning overtime touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. The team had its bye last week, allowing Prescott to work his way back.

The reports from this week’s practices have been encouraging. Today, he “did not appear to be laboring with the calf strain” during change of direction drills, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. That’s clearly a good sign.

Cowboys-Vikings is on Sunday Night Football this week.

