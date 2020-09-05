The Spun

Dak Prescott Is Trending Following Deshaun Watson’s Contract Extension

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott during a football game.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson cashed in on Saturday morning, as the Houston Texans quarterback signed a $160 million deal. His contract extension is great news for Dak Prescott, who is seeking a massive payday in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys tried to get a long-term deal done with Prescott for the majority of this offseason. Since the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, the Pro Bowl quarterback will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Prescott has put up excellent numbers during his four years as the Cowboys’ starter. And yet, the front office hasn’t rewarded him with a huge extension.

We’ve seen a handful of quarterbacks get paid over the past two years, such as Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson. Once the Texans struck a deal with Watson on Saturday morning, all that football fans could talk about was how the Cowboys botched their negotiations with Prescott.

At this rate, Dallas will have to spend $40 million per year to retain Prescott. If management doesn’t want to pay that steep of a price, they can watch him leave in free agency.

Another strong season for Prescott would guarantee a large check in free agency.

Prescott has stated multiple times that he wants to play his entire career with the Cowboys. On the other hand, it doesn’t sound like he’ll take a hometown discount.

Do you think Dallas will re-sign Prescott following the 2020 season?


