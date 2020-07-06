Dak Prescott Jokes Are Going Viral After Patrick Mahomes News

Patrick Mahomes is currently the most-talked about quarterback in the world, as he’s reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter estimates the extension (which is reportedly added on top of his remaining two years) is worth an astronomical figure.

“I don’t know the full details,” Schefter told ESPN Radio. “It’s going to be enormous. I’m going to guess between 400 and 500 million dollars, we’ll see how much is guaranteed, we’ll see if it’s tied to the cap. There’s a lot of questions. Literally the information just came in and I called you guys to let you know.”

While Mahomes is currently the most-talked about QB, Dak Prescott is No. 2. The Dallas Cowboys star has yet to sign his deal. Prescott has signed his franchise tender, locking him in for the 2020 season. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a longterm extension.

News of Mahomes’ contract is probably good news for Prescott and bad news for Jerry Jones and Co. Prescott is admittedly not Mahomes, but the crazy quarterback market has once again been elevated.

Tweets about Prescott’s mindset right now are going viral on social media.

Dak Prescott going to zoom jerry Jones and ask him to match Mahomes Deal pic.twitter.com/dYtuvN6R6M — john (@iam_johnw) July 6, 2020

Dak Prescott looking at Patrick Mahomes deal: pic.twitter.com/fYfzI3kIQb — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 6, 2020

Sign Dak Prescott before Patrick Mahomes signs.

Sign Dak Prescott before Pat– Whoops. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 6, 2020

Former Dallas Cowboys star Daryl Johnston, meanwhile, recently said that the timing of Prescott’s contract request is “horrible.”

“We all know one of the most important things in our lives is timing. And this is just horrible timing for Dak Prescott. Depending on how everything plays out moving forward, will he ever kind of reflect back and go ‘boy I should’ve signed that $35 million a year deal 12 months ago.

“One of the things that you’ve seen NFL teams be able to do is sign these contracts and bring in players because they anticipate that increase in the cap, and are we going to provide any special situations for COVID-19 in regards to a salary cap for professional sports? I would think not,” Johnston said in a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News.

We’ll see if Mahomes’ contract changes anything for Prescott.