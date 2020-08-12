Dak Prescott Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

Several NFL stars received long-term extensions this past offseason, but Dak Prescott wasn’t one of them. Despite all of his success in Dallas, the Pro Bowl quarterback will have to spend the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Prescott posted career-best numbers in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. You’d think numbers like that would warrant a massive contract from the Cowboys. However, the team held its ground during negotiations.

With the regular season officially a month away, Prescott was asked about his contract situation with the Cowboys. Per usual, the 27-year-old took the high road and had nothing but good things to say about his team.

“I grew up wanting to be a Dallas Cowboy and I am,” Prescott said. “I’ve got dreams of being a Dallas Cowboys until I’m done throwing a football. I’ve got a great agent who I can trust.”

Even though Prescott may desperately want a new deal from Dallas, he’ll never throw the team under the bus. He’s excellent at handling the media and facing tough questions.

Fortunately for Prescott, the path to a lucrative contract isn’t that tricky. All he needs to do is continue playing great football for the Cowboys.

Considering that Dallas has an array of weapons in Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, Prescott should have no trouble putting up jaw-dropping numbers this fall.