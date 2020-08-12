The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dak Prescott Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott walking off the field after a game. The potential Dak Prescott contract is a major offseason storyline.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Several NFL stars received long-term extensions this past offseason, but Dak Prescott wasn’t one of them. Despite all of his success in Dallas, the Pro Bowl quarterback will have to spend the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Prescott posted career-best numbers in 2019, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. You’d think numbers like that would warrant a massive contract from the Cowboys. However, the team held its ground during negotiations.

With the regular season officially a month away, Prescott was asked about his contract situation with the Cowboys. Per usual, the 27-year-old took the high road and had nothing but good things to say about his team.

“I grew up wanting to be a Dallas Cowboy and I am,” Prescott said. “I’ve got dreams of being a Dallas Cowboys until I’m done throwing a football. I’ve got a great agent who I can trust.”

Even though Prescott may desperately want a new deal from Dallas, he’ll never throw the team under the bus. He’s excellent at handling the media and facing tough questions.

Fortunately for Prescott, the path to a lucrative contract isn’t that tricky. All he needs to do is continue playing great football for the Cowboys.

Considering that Dallas has an array of weapons in Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, Prescott should have no trouble putting up jaw-dropping numbers this fall.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.