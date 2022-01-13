Dak Prescott Makes His Feelings On 49ers Extremely Clear

Plenty of NFL fans think the San Francisco 49ers are going to upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dak Prescott‘s heard the chatter, but he doesn’t care.

Similarly to the 49ers, the Cowboys were on fire to end the season. They won five of their last six games to finish at 12-5. What’s their reward? A date in the NFC Wild Card round against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are exactly the kind of team capable of pulling off a postseason upset and going on a run. They’re fast, physical, finally healthy and well coached. It wouldn’t be much of a shock if they take down the Cowboys on Sunday.

Prescott doesn’t care how many doubters the Cowboys garner in coming days. He’s amped up for the playoff battle.

“We don’t care what people believe about us outside these walls, whether they think it’s good or not,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’re excited for the matchup … It’s gonna be a dog fight. It’s gonna be a war. We’re exactly up for that.”

Sunday’s playoff battle will most likely come down to which quarterback can sustain drives and take care of the football. Dak Prescott gets the edge there.

Where things could get interesting for the 49ers is if Kyle Shanahan finally unleashes Trey Lance and rolls with a true two-quarterback system. Lance’s legs could become an x-factor.

Prescott and the Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.