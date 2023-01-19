Dak Prescott Makes His Opinion On Brett Maher Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dak Prescott may have expressed his frustration with Brett Maher's struggles on Monday night, but he's gone to bat for the kicker this week.

Prescott, who could be seen yelling on the sideline to go for two after one of Maher's four missed extra points, said on Wednesday that he spoke to the veteran kicker after the game and offered encouragement.

On Thursday, Prescott again made it clear that he trusts Maher will come through against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I’m a Money Maher fan. I think he’ll get back to himself this week as he has done here in practice today," Prescott said. "I trust that guy all the way through."

Maher was reportedly money on Thursday, going 6-for-6 on field goal attempts outdoors in 20+ mph winds. Newly-signed Tristan Vizcaino went 3-for-5.

Despite his brutal performance against the Bucs, Maher's job appears to be safe heading into this weekend's NFC Divisional Round matchup with San Francisco.