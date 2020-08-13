ESPN Analyst Thinks Dak Prescott Took A Shot At Jason Garrett

Dak Prescott is set to begin his first season under a new head coach, with Mike McCarthy taking over the Dallas Cowboys. The former Green Bay Packers head coach had a lot of success with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, and will look to take the young quarterback to the next level.

Prescott spent the start of his career under longtime Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who is now the offensive coordinator of the division rival New York Giants. He’s been discussing the new offense under McCarthy, and a new quote can certainly be interpreted as a shot at his former coach.

“I think from the offensive line to the receivers out wide, everybody knows why and everybody knows their purpose and everybody knows where they need to be and the whole point of that within the play,” Prescott said, per The Athletic. “I think that just gives us all knowledge. We’re somewhat veteran guys, young guys who have played a lot of football early in their careers, but I wouldn’t say that we’ve been as smart as we’ve needed to be within the game of football.”

“I think that’s what these coaches have come and added and just got us all speaking the same language,” he added. “I think that’s going to be huge.”

Dak Prescott: “My fire is burning, and my fire is big. … I just want to be great. And that’s what I do each and every day is just try to come in here and do the best I can to take another step to being that.” Story: https://t.co/CMC9j1YWf0 pic.twitter.com/G1dJTns1Uh — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 13, 2020

Plenty of fans are taking that as a major critique of Jason Garrett from his former star quarterback. ESPN’s Ryan Clark certainly feels that way.

From today’s episode of Get Up:

“If you know anything about offensive football you understand how everyone has to be tied in on the exact same page. To say that something as simple as they have us all speaking the same language, I know to many people that may not seem like a big deal, but if Dak Prescott isn’t tied in with Amari Cooper and if the offensive line isn’t all tied in with Dak Prescott and the way that he sets protections then it’s hard to be extremely good offensively. “Now, it is weird, because if you look at this team offensively and the numbers statistically they were every good last year. But Dak Prescott seems to be saying that now I’m actually learning how to play football. I’m starting to understand the game at a different level and when you’ve been in this league for four years already you expect a quarterback like Dak Prescott, who has had the experience he has as a starter, to understand football. To have learned a lot of what he needs to learn in order to be successful.”

If Prescott is right, and the Dallas Cowboys have similar development on defense and special teams, Clark thinks the franchise may be able to reach the sky-high expectations that so many have had for them for years now.

[ESPN]