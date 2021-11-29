Dak Prescott Shares Monday Update On Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have been without star wide receiver Amari Cooper the last two games due to COVID-19. They’re hoping to get him back for this Thursday’s matchup in New Orleans.

However, Cooper would presumably have to practice in order to play three days from now. According to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the four-time Pro Bowler did not practice today.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy–who also tested positive for COVID today–had said over the weekend that he expected Cooper to return to practice on Monday. Prescott said the 27-year-old wideout was at the team facility, but it doesn’t appear that he worked out.

Cooper originally tested positive for the virus on November 19. Because he is unvaccinated, Cooper had to stay away from the team for 10 days.

That kept him out of Dallas’ losses to the Chiefs in Week 11 and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to head coach Mike McCarthy not being present at practice today because of Covid, Dak Prescott told media just now that Amari Cooper did not practice. The WR missed last two games because of Covid. Prescott says Cooper was in building and they spoke. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 29, 2021

Cooper has logged 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season. We’ll see if he can get on the field and practice tomorrow, and if he can, what his conditioning looks like after a 10-day absence.

The Cowboys and Saints will kick off Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.