Dak Prescott Names 1 Thing Cowboys Need To Show On Thursday

Last weekend’s showdown between the Cowboys and Chiefs didn’t exactly live up to the hype, as both high-flying offense struggled to put up points. Following the loss, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honest about what went wrong during the game.

Prescott explained to reporters that he was “pissed off” the Cowboys didn’t respond to being challenged physically by the Chiefs. He expects that to change on Thursday against the Raiders.

“We talked about responding and somebody’s got to obviously pay for that,” Prescott said. “So we just got to go out there in this game and show how physical we can be.”

It’s safe to say Prescott wants the Cowboys to be much more physical in Week 12 than they were in Week 11.

Dallas could prove that it can match Las Vegas’ physicality by establishing its ground game early in Thursday’s game.

The Cowboys only ran the ball 16 times against the Chiefs. That’s not enough considering how efficient Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were with every carry.

So far this season, the Cowboys have bounced back from every loss. We’ll see if they can continue that trend on Thanksgiving.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Raiders game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.