Photos: Dak Prescott Appears To Have A New Girlfriend

It’s been quite the offseason for Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been at the center of contract drama all offseason. Prescott is coming off his rookie deal and was seeking a blockbuster extension. However, Prescott and the Cowboys were unable to agree to terms on an extension.

So, Prescott will play the 2020 NFL season under the franchise tag. He’ll be paid north of $30 million for this one season and then he’ll hit free agency again in 2021.

Prescott has reportedly made big moves off of the field, too. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback appears to have a new girlfriend.

Outkick.com discovered that the couple went Instagram official earlier in the week when Natalie wished Dak a happy birthday.

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett pretty much announced their coming out party Thursday via Instagram where Natalie wished the Cowboys quarterback a happy birthday and officially enters the season as an NFL quarterback girlfriend. It’s a huge position and it’s even bigger when you’re dating a Cowboys quarterback who’s playing for one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.

Prescott responded to the happy birthday message with “My Girl!!! Thank you.”

The Dallas Cowboys are currently getting ready for training camp. Dallas is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.