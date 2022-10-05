Dak Prescott Not Practicing In "Substantial" Way: Fans React

Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott has been out of action since Week 1. He will not return to the field this weekend for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rapoport said Prescott is expected to work off to the side for this Wednesday's practice. However, he will not be involved in today's practice in a "substantial way."

Cowboys fans are more than OK with this update on Prescott. They want him to rest as much as possible, especially since Cooper Rush has been doing just fine as the team's starting quarterback.

Some people are confused as to why this announcement regarding Prescott's status was even made this Wednesday.

One fan tweeted, "Why did this need an announcement?"

At this point, NFL fans believe Prescott will return for a Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already stated that Prescott's grip on the football isn't "well enough" to play this Sunday.

Whenever Prescott's surgically repaired thumb is back to normal, he'll be reinserted into the starting lineup.

Until then, Rush will be running the show in Dallas.