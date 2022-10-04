Dak Prescott Not Ready To Play: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When Dak Prescott first suffered a thumb injury in Week 1, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it seem like the star quarterback could return just a few games later. Well, that turned out to be an unrealistic timeline.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday, Jones was asked if Prescott is able to grip the ball with his surgically-repaired thumb. His response to that question pretty much confirms that Cooper Rush will start against the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming Sunday.

"No, not well enough to play," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

For the most part, fans are glad the Cowboys are taking a patient approach to Prescott's injury recovery. Besides, Rush has the team playing winning football right now.

"This is so perfect," Kyle Brandt tweeted. "They’re gonna milk that 'grip the ball' stuff until Cooper Rush loses. And they should."

"Now to the inevitable conclusion when we learn that all of the accelerated timelines presented by Jerry were never reasonable," one person said.

"After seeing Russ try to play with a bum finger last year, I'm hoping Dallas is very conservative with Dak's injury," another person wrote.

The Cowboys are 3-0 this season with Rush as the starter. This past Sunday, he completed 15-of-27 pass attempts for 223 yards with two touchdowns.

As long as the Cowboys keep winning with Rush, they can give Prescott as much time as he needs to rehab his thumb.