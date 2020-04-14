Dak Prescott Clarifies What Happened At His House On Friday Night

Dak Prescott has come forward to attempt to set the record straight about his now-infamous party on Friday night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback disputes the original report from TMZ that says he hosted a party that at one point included 30 people. If true, this would indicate a major violation of the current social distancing guidelines that call for fewer than 10 people in a home at one time.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said in a statement issued to Pro Football Talk.

Prescott went on to say that he hosted a “home dinner” with less than 10 people. He added that he’ll “continue to do my part” by adhering to guidelines in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Prescott’s representatives are contending that a photo published by TMZ is not from Prescott’s house. Rather it is from the restaurant that catered the food for the dinner.

According to Dak Prescott’s reps this photo that TMZ says was from the QBs house is from the restaurant where the food came from, Nick and Sam’s. pic.twitter.com/qhmaCm4qCK — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 14, 2020

Technically, by hosting this event, even if it didn’t constitute a party, Prescott enabled his guests to violate the “stay at home” order in place in Texas.

We’re going to guess that moving forward, he’ll be extra careful about his social activities in quarantine.