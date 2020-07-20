Former NFL Exec Makes Bold Dak Prescott-Patrick Mahomes Prediction

A former NFL executive has made a bold Dak Prescott-Patrick Mahomes prediction heading into the 2020 season.
Mahomes is a couple of weeks removed from signing a record-setting contract extension. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received a 10-year deal that could be worth up to $503 million.
Prescott, meanwhile, is set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. The Cowboys were unable to agree to a contract extension with their starting quarterback.
Andrew Brandt, the vice president of the Green Bay Packers from 1999-2008, believes Prescott will end up getting a “much better” deal that Mahomes.
Seriously.
“Prescott is setting himself up for a massive contract,” Brandt told Ross Tucker. “In my view, a much better contract than Mahomes. Now, he’s negotiating off $31 million, where if he did a deal last year, he’s negotiating off $700,000. Next year, he’ll be negotiating off of $37 million. He’s going to get a massive deal. And mark my words, he’s going to eclipse the Mahomes deal, I think by a good margin.”
Prescott is set to earn $31 million this season and, if he’s hit with the franchise tag again next season, it’ll be for $37 million.
If the Cowboys quarterback continues to play at a high level and the team wins, he’ll certainly land a massive contract in Dallas.
But will it be bigger than the one Mahomes received? We’ll believe that when we see it.