Former NFL Exec Makes Bold Dak Prescott-Patrick Mahomes Prediction

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A former NFL executive has made a bold Dak Prescott-Patrick Mahomes prediction heading into the 2020 season.

Mahomes is a couple of weeks removed from signing a record-setting contract extension. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received a 10-year deal that could be worth up to $503 million.

Prescott, meanwhile, is set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. The Cowboys were unable to agree to a contract extension with their starting quarterback. 

Andrew Brandt, the vice president of the Green Bay Packers from 1999-2008, believes Prescott will end up getting a “much better” deal that Mahomes.

Seriously.

“Prescott is setting himself up for a massive contract,” Brandt told Ross Tucker. “In my view, a much better contract than Mahomes. Now, he’s negotiating off $31 million, where if he did a deal last year, he’s negotiating off $700,000. Next year, he’ll be negotiating off of $37 million. He’s going to get a massive deal. And mark my words, he’s going to eclipse the Mahomes deal, I think by a good margin.”

Prescott is set to earn $31 million this season and, if he’s hit with the franchise tag again next season, it’ll be for $37 million.

If the Cowboys quarterback continues to play at a high level and the team wins, he’ll certainly land a massive contract in Dallas.

But will it be bigger than the one Mahomes received? We’ll believe that when we see it.


