Dak Prescott‘s future with the Dallas Cowboys is still a mystery, but he may have given a glaring hint via his Instagram on Monday.

Prescott and the Cowboys have been involved in ongoing contract negotiations for some time now. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, and Prescott’s patience has reportedly been running thin. The Cowboys franchise tagged the young quarterback last season, and may do the same again this year.

Some speculate Prescott’s future with the organization could be in danger of coming to a close sooner than expected. But the quarterback’s latest Instagram activity could hint otherwise.

Dallas tight end Blake Jarwin tagged Prescott in a recent Instagram post, saying: “@_4Dak, wanna run it back in a few months?” Prescott then shared the post to his story and said: “that’s the only way I see it.”

Take a look.

Dallas Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin shared this photo of Dak Prescott on Instagram asking Dak Prescott if he wanted to run it back in a few months. Dak shared it to his story saying: “That’s the only way I see it” pic.twitter.com/N9qRfoXLdl — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 12, 2021

Take this as a grain of salt. It’s difficult to evaluate what player social media activity actually means at times.

There’s a reason Dak Prescott would like to work out a long-term deal. And there’s another reason the Cowboys may be waiting.

Had Prescott been able to complete the 2020 season injury free, it’s highly likely he would’ve had a new deal with the organization. But his early season-ending injury threw a wrench in those plans. The Cowboys may be waiting to see how Prescott bounces back before offering him a massive contract.

It’s a complex situation, but it certainly appears Prescott is committed to playing for the Cowboys, big contract or not, in 2021.