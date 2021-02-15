The Spun

Dak Prescott Posted A Telling Message On His Instagram

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott‘s future with the Dallas Cowboys is still a mystery, but he may have given a glaring hint via his Instagram on Monday.

Prescott and the Cowboys have been involved in ongoing contract negotiations for some time now. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, and Prescott’s patience has reportedly been running thin. The Cowboys franchise tagged the young quarterback last season, and may do the same again this year.

Some speculate Prescott’s future with the organization could be in danger of coming to a close sooner than expected. But the quarterback’s latest Instagram activity could hint otherwise.

Dallas tight end Blake Jarwin tagged Prescott in a recent Instagram post, saying: “@_4Dak, wanna run it back in a few months?” Prescott then shared the post to his story and said: “that’s the only way I see it.”

Take a look.

Take this as a grain of salt. It’s difficult to evaluate what player social media activity actually means at times.

There’s a reason Dak Prescott would like to work out a long-term deal. And there’s another reason the Cowboys may be waiting.

Had Prescott been able to complete the 2020 season injury free, it’s highly likely he would’ve had a new deal with the organization. But his early season-ending injury threw a wrench in those plans. The Cowboys may be waiting to see how Prescott bounces back before offering him a massive contract.

It’s a complex situation, but it certainly appears Prescott is committed to playing for the Cowboys, big contract or not, in 2021.


